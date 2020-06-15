Seven arrested as police clear anti-racism protest from viaducts

An anti-racism occupation was cleared from the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts into downtown Vancouver.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police told demonstrators, who had been occupying the viaducts since Saturday, that they must leave or would be arrested.

A number of tents had also been set up at both the west and east ends of the viaducts. As of 7 a.m. Monday, some tents had been removed from the west end of the occupation, though demonstrators appeared to be holding their ground as police issued warnings.

Around 7:30 a.m., police could be seen leading a number of peaceful protesters off the east end of the viaducts toward Strathcona, as city crews cleared pallets, tents and other shelters that had been constructed on the roadway.

Around 8:45 a.m., Vancouver Police said all lanes of the Georgia Viaduct had been reopened to vehicle traffic, after protesters were marched off the east end of the viaduct and took their march north on Main Street.