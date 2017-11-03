Season’s first snow fall in Metro Vancouver

November has arrived, and so have the snow spells that bedevil B.C.’s highways. On Thursday, Environment Canada said southern interior highway passes could see up to 30 centimetres of snow before the weather tapers off around midnight. At least 10 centimetres are expected in the eastern regions. On November 2 highway Trucks stopped for the night in Princeton on Thursday after Highway 3 was closed west of the town due to extreme weather. Several sections of Highways 3, 1, 97C and the Coquihalla were closed temporarily Thursday night. All have since reopened, although traffic advisories are still in effect and drivers are being told to use caution.