RCMP warn public to steer clear of 5 gang targets in Surrey

An ongoing turf war between Metro Vancouver drug gangs is putting the public at risk, Surrey RCMP warned.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Mounties said there have been 27 incidents of gun violence in Surrey since the start of the year. Although that number is down 47 per cent in comparison to last year, there have been six shootings in July.

The RCMP have made solving these crimes a top priority but say the intended targets are not cooperating and they’re now urging members of the public to stay away from them.

The intended victims of the shootings that have happened in Surrey this summer have each been spoken to by investigators and even though their lives are in danger, they are not willing to provide statements to police.

Police believe the following individuals have become a risk to public safety:

Karman Singh Grewal, 25 (Vancouver) Manbir Singh Grewal, 28, (Coquitlam) Ibrahim Amjed Ibrahim, 29, (Coquitlam) Indervir Singh Johal, 23, (Surrey) Harmeet Singh Sanghera, 23, (Surrey)



“Each of these individuals has refused to provide information to police on these violent incidents,” Surrey RCMP Asst. Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said.

“At this point, we must assume that these men continue to be targets and, as such, we are advising the public to be cautious of any interaction with these five individuals.”

McDonald acknowledges the residents of Surrey are frustrated with the gang activity and shooting incidents.

“I hear all of your concerns and I share your frustration,” McDonald said.

“However, I do want you to know that we are making headway and we are aware of a number of people who are involved. As a result, our number of shots fired and our violent crime overall have been declining, but we need to keep the pressure on to ensure this recent uptick doesn’t continue.”

Anyone with information about these ongoing investigations is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.