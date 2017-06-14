Prolific car thieves wanted on Surrey warrants

Surrey RCMP is appealing for the public’s assistance in locating five prolific car thieves wanted on a variety of warrants (see photos attached).

Bryan McGRATH – 34 year old Caucasian male, 6’0”, 185 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair

Wanted for break and Enter x2, Breach of an Undertaking or Recognizance x5, and Theft Under $5000.

Aaron GODDARD – 30 year old Caucasian male, 5’11”, 229 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair

Wanted for Failure To Comply with a Probation Order

Mitchell COUBROUGH – 29 year old Caucasian male, 6’0”, 141 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair

Wanted for Break and Enter and Mischief Under $5000

Dakota MALOY – 21 year old Aboriginal male, 5’11”, 112 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair

Wanted for Assault x2

Kelly FRANCESCHINI – 34 year old Caucasian male, 5’8”, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair

Wanted for Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Break and Enter Tools, Breach of an Undertaking or Recognizance x5, and Theft Under $5000 x2

“A small number of active criminals account for the majority of crimes,” says Corporal Scotty Schumann. “We want to continue the downward trend of auto theft that we are currently experiencing in the city. Focusing on those known to be prolific auto thieves will help us continue to reduce auto theft in the City of Surrey.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.