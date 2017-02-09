Power outage in parts of Lower Mainland

BC Hydro is reporting outages in Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Powell River, Sechelt and Vancouver areas.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver while a winter storm warning continues for the Fraser Valley. Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 1 between Langley and Hope unless absolutely necessary.

The Port Mann Bridge is now open after it was closed westbound earlier this morning as crews cleared ice from the cable collars. Storms earlier this winter caused ice and snow to fall off the cables and damage cars on both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges.