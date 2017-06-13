Potential hazmat situation on Vancouver’s Knight Street

Vancouver– The VPD and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service are currently on scene in the 4000 block of Knight Street for a possible hazmat incident and a suspicious death investigation.

Just before 11:30 a.m. today, the VPD was called in by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service to assist with the scene. All precautions are being taken and the scene is being treated as a potential hazmat scene.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service have the lead on the hazmat scene and the VPD will continue with the suspicious death investigation.

The incident is currently unfolding. There is no further information to provide.