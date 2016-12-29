Police trying to track down a woman missing in Abbotsford

She is five months’ pregnant with her first child and requires medication that she does not have with her, said Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald.

He said Stuart became separated from her husband after the two got off a bus at the shopping centre and went in opposite directions. Her husband was unable to find her and then called police.

Search-and-rescue teams were called in to aid police in the search of nearby parks and neighbourhoods.

“At this point, we are very concerned and, obviously, family’s very concerned,” MacDonald said.

He said Stuart does not have a history of running off, and police hope that she is safe with a friend.

She is not active on social media, MacDonald said.

Stuart’s husband, Leslie Scott Schellenberg (in photo), urged the public to alert police if they see her.

“She’s been pretty moody … She’s kind of in a bit of a state, and I’m worried that she might just wander aimlessly,” he said.

He had a message for Stuart: “I love you and I miss you and I want to see you again.”

Stuart is 5’ 2” with black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a yellow toque and black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text abbypd (222973