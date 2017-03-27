Pedestrian hit by a car at Surrey crosswalk

Surrey RCMP say that the vehicle was driving northbound along 138 Street when it struck a pedestrian at the corner of 138 Street and 70 Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police say that the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-39774.