Park fire spares Vancouver landmark

A small fire in Vancouver’s Pigeon Park on the Downtown Eastside this morning spared a nearby totem pole. City workers said they had just finished cleaning up the park and had gone on a break when someone apparently dumped belongings in the park and set them on fire. Firefighters arrived to put the fire out, blocking traffic for a short time around 5 am. While the fire burned near a totem pole in the small park, it did not damage it.