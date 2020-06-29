BC reports 26 COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

Health officials on Monday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in BC over past three days and no new deaths. Ten cases were from Friday to Saturday, 14 were from Saturday to Sunday, and two were from Sunday to Monday.

There are 2,904 confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Of those, 2,577 patients have fully recovered, or about 89 per cent. B.C. now has just 153 active cases. Eighteen patients are in hospital, with five of them in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 174.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said three people who were in Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge on Hornby Street between the hours of 9 pm and 3am from June 21 to June 24 have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.