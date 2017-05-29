One dead after car crash in Cloverdale

One person is dead after his vehicle careened off the road and hit a hydro pole in the 18000 block of Hwy. 10 in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP were called to the scene at 11:40 am, Sunday and found the driver, a man is his 40s, in critical condition. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police are investigating the collision. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-71176.