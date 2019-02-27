More snow in forecast

Metro Vancouver may see more snow on late Wednesday or Thursday.

Environment Canada calls for another 40-per-cent chance of flurries for Metro Vancouver areas, beginning Wednesday evening. Those flurries could turn to snow by midnight.

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday, before returning to a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Along with that will come brisk temperatures ranging from -1 C Wednesday night and 4 C on Thursday.

So far, at least, there is no weather alert or warning from the ministry.