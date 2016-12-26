Snow will continue on Monday over the Mainland, Coast and the Valley

As snow will continue over the mainland coast and inland Vancouver Island. Through the afternoon, temperatures will gradually rise and coastal areas will see snow become mixed with or change to rain. However, the snow level remains low through today which means higher elevations will see snow continue today before changing to rain this evening.

Eastern Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and inland Vancouver Island, will also see snow change to rain this Monday evening.

Snowfall amounts will range from 2 cm along coastal areas to 10 to 20 cm over higher elevations and inland areas of the lower mainland and Vancouver Island.

Over Howe Sound and eastern Fraser Valley, precipitation will persist as snow through tonight. 10 cm of snow is forecast for today and another 10 to 15 cm is forecast tonight for a storm total of 20 to 25 cm.