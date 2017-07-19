John Horgan becomes 36th premier of British Columbia, and names his cabinet as new NDP government sworn into the office on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.



After a historic provincial election that took nearly two months to resolve, the B.C. NDP has officially taken power.

John Horgan has been sworn in as British Columbia’s 36th premier, along with his cabinet.

Horgan, 57, replaces Christy Clark as premier and ends 16 years of Liberal rule in B.C.

​Hundreds of family members and friends of the new NDP cabinet celebrated the change of power at Government House in Victoria this afternoon, as Horgan was sworn in alongside his new cabinet.

“Our government will offer families relief from high costs and fees, strengthen services like health care and education, and create good jobs and economic opportunity across B.C.,” said Horgan in a statement.

“We promised a new kind of government: a government that is caring, a government that listens, and a government that shares information in the interest of all British Columbians.”

‘We’re ready to get started’

The official transition of power takes place after months of political uncertainty in B.C. Horgan was asked to govern by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon after the B.C. Liberals were defeated in a confidence vote.

The gender-balanced cabinet includes a minister of mental health and addictions, fulfilling a key campaign commitment. The minister is Judy Darcy, former health critic and president of the Hospital Employees’ Union.

Melanie Mark, the new minister of advanced education and skills training, becomes the first First Nations woman to serve in cabinet in British Columbia.

In his speech after being sworn in, Horgan addressed the tens of thousands of people evacuated from B.C.’s Interior as wildfires rage throughout the region.

“I know that the people of B.C. are resilient and continue to work together … to recover and restore our exceptional bounty and unique diversity for future generations,” he said.

Horgan also spoke about planning to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the opioid crisis, reaching a softwood lumber deal, improving the province’s education system and improving equality in B.C.

“I will work as hard as I’ve ever worked before to make sure I live up to our commitments made during the election campaign, to ensure … that this great economy works not just for the few, but for everyone. We don’t want to leave anyone behind,” he said.

“We have the team, we have the plan, we are committed to getting it done. You can count on that,” said Horgan, at the end of his remarks.

“We’re ready to get started. Let’s go.”

NDP cabinet

John Horgan, premier.

Carole James, Finance and deputy premier.

Adrian Dix, Health.

Rob Fleming, Education.

David Eby, Attorney General.

Mike Farnworth, Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Harry Bains, Labour.

George Heyman, Environment.

Claire Trevena, Transportation and Infrastructure.

Lana Popham, Agriculture.

Katrine Conroy, Children & Family Development.

Judy Darcy, Mental Health and Addictions.

Melanie Mark, Advanced Education and Skills Training.

Selina Robinson, Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Michelle Mungall, Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources.

Doug Donaldson, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Katrina Chen, minister of state for childcare.

Jinny Sims, Citizens’ Services.

Scott Fraser, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Bruce Ralston, Jobs, Trade and Technology.

George Chow, minister of state for trade.

Shane Simpson, Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Lisa Beare, Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Six people were also named parliamentary secretaries: