Shooting incidents in Surrey

A multiple shooting incidents occurred in Surrey. RCMP are investigating a vehicle hit by bullets in Clayton area of Surrey also.
According to a news release, police were called to the 7000 block of 180th Street after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle and garage door that had been struck by bullets.
While the vehicle was occupied at the time of the shooting, no one was injured.
A suspect fled the area on a motorcycle before officers arrived, police said. Investigators will be canvassing the neighbourhood to locate witnesses or any additional evidence.
“Shots fired investigations are a priority for this detachment,” says Corporal Scotty Schumann. “If anyone witnessed this event or has any information about the suspect, please contact police immediately.”
Neighbours told police that they heard gunfire around 7 p.m. at 72 Ave. and 192 Street. Police are currently on the scene.
Anyone with more information about these shootings is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.