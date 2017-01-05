MLA Sue Hammell announce to retire

MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers Sue Hammell announced that she would not seek another term in provincial office.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to serve the constituents of Surrey-Green Timbers over the last 20 years. I am excited and energized heading into the new year, and was looking forward to joining BC’s next Premier, John Horgan, in government, however my husband’s recent serious illness means I must devote more time to my family,” Hammell said.

Hammell had been described by political opponents as one of the best political strategists in Surrey.

She first made her mark prior to 1991 as executive assistant to then-Mayor Bob Bose.