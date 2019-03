RCMP say Kayla Amy Smith, 30, who was reported missing last month, has been located and is safe.

Kayla Any Smith was reported missing after she was last seen on February 24, leaving on a flight to Vancouver from Winnipeg.

Police said at the time she made “very limited contact with her family since then,” and had been active on Facebook “for a while but has stopped activity.”

Now Kayla Amy Smith has been located and is safe.