Man shot dead in Fleetwood shooting

At about 2:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 8200-block of 166 Street after receiving reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all attempts to revive the individual, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.

Police are currently in the evidence-gathering stage. They say the incident appears to be targeted.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT investigators at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca