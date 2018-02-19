Man killed in house fire in East Vancouver

A man in his 70s killed in house fire, he was living in the basement suite of the two-storey home, he was found collapsed by firefighters responding to the fire at about 4am on Sunday. The home at 2625 East 47th Avenue had been converted into numerous suites. When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the basement, Wilson said.

Three people who lived in the upstairs of the home were already outside and alerted firefighters that there was a tenant in the basement. Wilson said firefighters were directed to one area of the basement. “We were told to enter there. We searched that area methodically but he was found collapsed in the opposite corner of the basement,” he said.

BC Ambulance paramedics and firefighters pulled the man into the backyard and worked on reviving him for an hour but he died on the scene.

Fire investigators spent much of the day on scene examining the aftermath of the blaze. Further details would be made available at a Monday press conference, Wilson said.