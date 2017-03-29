Man killed in head-on collision in Delta

Police were called to the crash between the semi-truck and a sedan on Delta-port Way near Arthur Drive around 2:30am.

Delta Fire crews also attended the crash and had to perform CPR on one of the victims.

Delta Police said they believe the driver of the sedan was travelling eastbound on Deltaport, when he crossed into the westbound lanes, right into the path of the semi-truck.

The owner of the semi-truck was on scene said his driver was taken to hospital. Police said the driver in the sedan was pronounced dead on scene.

Deltaport Way remained shut down between Arthur Drive and the Highway 17 exit as in the morning, police investigated the collision.