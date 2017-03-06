Man dead after car crashed into a pole in Cloverdale

A Surrey man is dead after car crashed into a light pole in Cloverdale this week.
On Friday at about 12:45am., Surrey RCMP were called to a single-vehicle accident in the 18000-block of Fraser Highway.
Surrey RCMP says a 36-year-old man was heading west on Fraser Highway when his car hit a center median, veered into an oncoming lane, and hit a light standard.
He died at the scene.
Police say speed is a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.
No one else was hurt in what is Surrey’s second fatal crash of the year.
Roads in the area were closed from the time of the accident, until about 8 a.m. Friday, when one lane of traffic was opened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.