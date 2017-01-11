Man charged in connection with two banks robberies

A man was formally charged on January 9, 2017 with a single count of robbery with a firearm and an additional charge of robbery in connection with two bank robberies took place on the same day on December 16, 2016 in Surrey and Port Coquitlam. Richard Cody Graham, a 33-year-old, is accused. Graham was arrested in Surrey on January 6 and shortly thereafter police used warrants to search two locations in Surrey. Graham was formally charged on January 9. Coquitlam RCMP Robbery Section was able to identify a suspect with the help of fellow RCMP investigators in Penticton and Kelowna who believe they recognized Graham. After the initial identification, Coquitlam RCMP Robbery Section worked with Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, Ridge Meadows RCMP, Air One, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team to gather evidence for charges.

No one was hurt in the robberies. Graham is currently in custody in Coquitlam and awaiting his next court date.