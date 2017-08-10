Lumber storage yard on fire in Abbotsford

Lumber storage on fire in Abbotsford, the fire started around 6pm near Mount Lehman exit just off the highway 1, it grew quickly.

Highway 1 reopened from both directions near Abbotsford after being closed for more than an hour due to this fire.

It appeared to be burning at Precision Custom, a lumber supplier on Matsqui Place.

“I went across and some of the lumber was exploding. Big booms, two or three in the span of five minutes,” said Lana Kirk, who was shopping at a mall just blocks away when the fire began.

Flames in the air

“People were bailing out of there, and I said ‘I’m not getting stuck here.'”

As the fire grew, Highway 1 was closed between Clearbrook Road and 264th Street while, and the Fraser Highway was also closed from Ross Road to Mount Lehman Road.

“Flames were quite a ways in the air, and the firebrands were being taken across … impacting the grass median in Highway 1,” said Abbotsford Fire Chief Don Beer.

He said it appeared the fire was caused by propane cylinders exploding.

Shortly after 7pm, Abbotsford police said Highway 1 was being reopened to single lane traffic in both directions, and the highway was fully reopened shortly before 8:30pm

We’ve been able to contain it in the property it started in,” said Fire Chief, Beer, “which is remarkable considering the amount of combustible materials there.”