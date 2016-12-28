In three days, two fires in a vacant house

First the fire started at a vacant house at the corner of 88 Avenue and 134 Street in Surrey on December 23 at about 6 pm. Firefighters battled the fire in the same house again over three days around Christmas. Crews were able to contain the fire.
Just before 11pm on Sunday, another much larger fire broke out. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the roof and they fought the fire defensively from the outside to protect nearby homes. There is no word on the cause of either fire yet.