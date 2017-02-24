IHIT investigating homicide in Burnaby

A 45-year-old woman dead inside a residence in Burnaby.
Police say they were called to a house in 7900 block of 18 Avenue, just south of Robert Burnaby Park around 1 p.m. for a woman needing medical attention.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was on the scene where that incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.
When they arrived, police say they found a 45-year-old woman dead inside a residence.
A 47-year-old man has been taken into custody. Police say the incident was “not a random act.”
They are not releasing the name of the suspect, the victim or commenting on the nature of their relationships.
IHIT says it will provide more information later Thursday.