Hit and run accident in Surrey, woman in hospital with serious injuries

An 48-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run accidednt in Whalley area on Tuesday night. It happened around 7:45pm near 132nd Street and 92nd Avenue. A witness at the scene said a woman was hit by a southbound vehicle while in a crosswalk, but police could not confirm where the crash happened.

“Our traffic officers are still trying to determine that fact,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. But he did say “the car fled scene without apparently offering assistance.”

“Shorter days and poor light and weather is a factor that leads to 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occurring between October and January,” said Schumann. “With this in mind pedestrians need to use extra caution when crossing the road and make eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you. Drivers need to pay attention to the road and pedestrians, reduce distractions while driving and slow down.