Have you registered to vote in BC election?

Elections BC is reminding all eligible voters in British Columbia to make sure they are registered for the upcoming provincial election on May 9, 2017.

Keith Archer, the chief electoral officer with Elections BC, says while 95 per cent of British Columbians are on the voting list, there are certain voters who are under-represented.

These include youth aged 18 to 24, First Nations members, people who have recently moved, homeless electors, and people from ethnic communities.

Archer said his team is specifically targeting these individuals, and he said he hopes his efforts will increase voter turnout.

“There has been a decline in voter turnout,” he explained.

“Up until the mid-1990s, around 70 to 72 per cent of eligible voters would cast a vote. Now it’s closer to 55 per cent.”

Who can vote?

Canadian citizens, 18 years or older on election day, who have lived in British Columbia for the last six months and are registered to vote can vote in the provincial election.

Elections BC has sent voter registration notices to every residential address in B.C. The notices show the voters registered at that address. If the information is incorrect or needs updating, residents can update their information at Elections BC’s online voter registration website or call 1-800-661-8683.