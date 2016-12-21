Great Bear Rain-forest protection project to start

6.4 million hectares of natural forest now internationally known, the Great Bear Rainforest, one third is off limits to commercial logging, and the rest allows low-impact resource development including forestry, tourism and hydroelectric projects that support the people living in the region. Great Bear Rain-forest protection project will also including annual logging limits and imposing protected areas.
Regulations to introduce “ecosystem-based management” of a huge area of BC’s natural north and central coastal forests have been announced, setting annual logging limits and imposing protected areas.
The North Coast, Mid-Coast, Kingcome and Strathcona timber supply areas are replaced by Great Bear Rainforest North, Great Bear Rainforest South and North Island timber supply areas. The annual allowable cut for the entire region is set at 2.5 million cubic metres per year for the next 10 years.
Special forest management areas where commercial logging is not allowed are Gil Island, Braden, Broughton, Kimsquit, Kitsault, King Island and Thurlow.
Timber cutting rights are held by long-standing licensees including Interfor, Western Forest Products and Timberwest, and aboriginal companies including Gitga’at Forestry Inc., Kitasoo Forest Company Ltd. and Gwa’nak Resources Ltd.