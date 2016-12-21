Great Bear Rain-forest protection project to start

6.4 million hectares of natural forest now internationally known, the Great Bear Rainforest, one third is off limits to commercial logging, and the rest allows low-impact resource development including forestry, tourism and hydroelectric projects that support the people living in the region. Great Bear Rain-forest protection project will also including annual logging limits and imposing protected areas.

