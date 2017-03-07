Four people arrested after shots fired in Vancouver

Police were responding to the home at around 1:30 a.m., following reports that at least two men with firearms had entered the house.

Const. Jason Doucette issued a news release saying officers were trying to make contact with those inside when a man came out and fired a number of shots before returning to the home.

No one was hurt.

Negotiators and members of Vancouver’s emergency response team were called and two men and two women were arrested just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say the public is not believed to be at risk, but no further details about the case are being released.