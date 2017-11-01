The warmer, sunnier October days seem to be coming to an end, as first batch of snow possible for interior BC and Lower Mainland this week.
Monday, another stellar day across most of BC with temperatures on the south coast again soaring into the mid-teens.
By later Thursday, a fresh blanket of snow will cover most of the interior, and temperature will drop sharply and freezing levels will be up on the south coast. By late Thursday and through Friday morning, a wet batch snowfall is definitely possible in areas of the Lower Mainland, mainly above 300 meters.
Near the sea level, it is not out of the question to expect at least some showers of mixed rain and snow at that time as well.