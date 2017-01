It took more than 30 minutes to put down a fire on Sunday morning in the 18100-block of 20 Avenue in South Surrey. The two-alarm fire in the sprawling rancher was largely contained to the attic and roof.

Initial reports suggested a marijuana grow-op at the residence.

The two-alarm fire in the sprawling rancher was largely contained to the attic and roof.

Initial reports suggested a marijuana grow-op at the residence.