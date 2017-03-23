One dead after van hits a car at the intersection

Surrey RCMP say the green GMC van was traveling eastbound on 72 Avenue, striking several vehicles in the 14000-block. It continued along 72 Avenue to 152 Street before it collided with the sedan at approximately 6:30pm The driver of the sedan, a 62 year-old female from Port Coquitlam, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 84-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Mounties are continuing their investigation, and say alcohol is “being considered a factor” in the collision. The driver of the van, a 68 year-old male, was also injured and taken to hospital. He has since been arrested.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with more information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. Callers are asked to quote file number 2017-37825.