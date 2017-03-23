One dead after van hits a car at the intersection

A female driver died after her car was struck by a van at the intersection of 152 Street and 72 Avenue on Wednesday evening.
Surrey RCMP say the green GMC van was traveling eastbound on 72 Avenue, striking several vehicles in the 14000-block. It continued along 72 Avenue to 152 Street before it collided with the sedan at approximately 6:30pm The driver of the sedan, a 62 year-old female from Port Coquitlam, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 84-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
Mounties are continuing their investigation, and say alcohol is “being considered a factor” in the collision. The driver of the van, a 68 year-old male, was also injured and taken to hospital. He has since been arrested.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with more information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. Callers are asked to quote file number 2017-37825.