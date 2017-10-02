Family of 4 hurt after van rolls into ditch in Surrey

A family of four was hurt in a crash in Surrey on Sunday afternoon, after their van rolled into a ditch. Surrey RCMP Sgt. David MacDonald says officers were called at 1:36 p.m. to the area of 40 Avenue and King George Boulevard, near Art Knapp.

The family’s van had rolled over into a ditch in the southbound lane.MacDonald says all four people were injured and taken to hospital but the 42-year-old mom is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

He did not know if the family was submerged in the water upside down while waiting for first responders, but the ditch is typically quite full and deep, according to MacDonald.

Two children between the ages of eight and 12 were also in the van, along with an adult male believed to be the father.

MacDonald says the family was cut off by a motorcycle, forcing them “to take evasive action to prevent a collision, however it overcorrected and it went into a water-filled ditch.”

He says the motorcycle driver left the scene but was later located. “Witnesses were able to provide crucial information which led to the motorcycle driver to be located and arrested,” says MacDonald.

King George is closed southbound from Highway 10. MacDonald says it will remain closed for while the scene is being processed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. RCMP have called in the Criminal Crash Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) to examine the scene.