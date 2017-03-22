Fake city worker robbing businesses, warn RCMP

On March 19, three separate businesses in the Guildford area reported that a man had come and to asked check the water pressure, according to a statement issued by police.

The man, who called himself “Kevin,” was allowed inside some stores and left alone in at least one of them, said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

Some employees later found the man “rummaging” through their belongings in staff rooms, claiming to be looking for leaks.

Other businesses only realized that they’d been duped when they looked at surveillance footage after “Kevin” had gone.

The suspect is described as 5’5″ with darker skin and no accent. RCMP said he may also be using a blue Honda Civic.

RCMP said legitimate City of Surrey employees:

Must carry photo ID.

Don’t do checks at private businesses.

Don’t customarily show up unannounced without an appointment.

“If you have concerns about suspicious activity, call police and take steps to verify their employment by calling the appropriate City department,” Schumann said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call RCMP at (604) 599-0502 or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous. Callers can quote file #2017-36418.