Snow fall warning for Coquihalla and Allison Pass

Snowy Tuesday for Coquihalla and Allison Pass. Environment Canada calling for up to 30 cm of snow on Highways 5 and 3 starting on Tuesday, Anyone planning to take Allison Pass or Coquihalla Highway through BC’s Southern Interior today should be prepared for snowy winter conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, calling for between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada updated the warning to include the Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton around 8am.

Visibility could be suddenly reduced by heavy snowfall, Environment Canada warns, and advises drivers to turn on their lights and maintain safe following distances.

The warning also urges drivers to use winter tires and chains.

DriveBC.com maintains a number of webcams along the route that can be used to check current road conditions.