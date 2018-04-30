Elderly woman hurt in Surrey crash

A crash happened on Fraser Highway and 160th Street around 1:20am Sunday morning in which an elderly woman on a scooter was reportedly hurt. Woman was in the westbound bike lane when she was “run over by a car, completely destroying the scooter and sending the victim onto the street.”

According to a report, a pedestrian who was with the woman was also hurt.“The car fled the scene, but was located short distance away and the two occupants were taken into custody,” the freelancer told the Now-Leader.The woman suffered injuries including a possible fractured hit but “amazingly” they were not life threatening, said the freelancer, “as well for the pedestrian.” The incident led to road closures as police investigated.

Alcohol believed to have been a factor, It’s not yet known.