Elctions 2017: BC Legislature called for session on June 22

First order of business will be to elect a Speaker of the House, and then vote of confidence could quickly follow

The BC Legislature will be recalled on Thursday, June 22, the first move in triggering a possible change in the government.

“The first order of business in this new parliament will be to elect the Speaker of the House. After which, in the aftermath of a very close recent elections in BC, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the house,” said Mike de Jong,Government House Leader while announcing the date.

Premier Christy Clark has said she expects to lose a confidence vote in the house after the New Democrats and Greens reached an agreement to allow the NDP to form a minority government.

No party has won a majority of seats in a provincial election last month but NDP leader John Horgan could potentially become the next premier with a combined 44 NDP and Green seats, one more than BC Liberals.