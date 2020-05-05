Drugs, weapons & cash seized in Newton area

Surrey RCMP say they’ve seized a “stash” of illicit drugs, weapons and more than $15,300 in cash from a residence in Newton.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the April 28 seizure, from a residence in the 6000-block of 140th Street, flowed from a Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit investigation that began on March 27.

Two men and two women were arrested but charges have not been laid

She said police seized over $15,000 Canadians and $275 in U.S. cash, as well as knives, swords, an air-soft gun and alleged drug trafficking paraphernalia. “Suspected illicit drugs in various quantities including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and pills were also seized from the residence,” Sidhu said.