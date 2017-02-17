Drug overdoses claim more than 100 lives in January

According to BC Coroners Service report released recently.

That equals to an average of seven deaths every two days – the third highest rate of deaths per month in recent months. December remains the month with the most deaths, at 142.

“The continuing high number of deaths shows that the risks remain extreme,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said.

A total of 914 British Columbians died of a drug overdose in 2016.

More than 90 per cent of those occurred indoors, with none reported from supervised consumption sites or overdose prevention sites.