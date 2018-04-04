Drivers could get digital traffic tickets next time they’re pulled over

You could end up with a digital traffic ticket the next time you’re pulled over in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has joined a provincial pilot project to issue eTickets for common traffic violations.

The system works by allowing officers to swipe a driver’s licence into a computer that automatically fills out the boxes on a ticket form. Police can then print out a copy on the side of the road and immediately share the information with ICBC.

The VPD has outfitted 20 patrol cars and 10 motorcycles with the new ticketing technology.

Are you curious how our new eTicketing system works? Check out this short video that shows you how quickly & easily our officers can now issue violation tickets.

“The new streamlined system should speed up the ticketing process and decrease the number of cancelled tickets due to administrative errors,” VPD Supt. Steve Eely said in a media release.

Paying your fine will also now be easier, though an online portal at the PayBC website.

Delta Police were the first department in B.C. to ditch the pen and paper for traffic violations, joining the pilot project early last month.

Prince George and North District RCMP officers will follow suit in two weeks, while Victoria-area officers are expected to have the tools in place to issue eTickets by the end of the month.

The pilot project is expected to end in mid-May, with the province using the data collected to help shape potential provincial eTicketing policy going forward.