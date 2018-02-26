Highway re-opens after collision sends 29 people to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed Coquihalla highway. The accident reportedly involved two semi trucks, two busses and two vehicles, prompting the closure of the Coquihalla in both directions north of Hope just before 8pm on Sunday evening. About six hours later, just before 2 a.m., DriveBC reported the highway had reopened to northbound traffic. The highway still remains closed southbound with no current estimate on reopening.A local detour is available via Exit 183 / Othello Road to Hope to Highway 1 or an alternate route from Merritt is Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 1 The next update is expected at 7 a.m. The RCMP released a statement about the crash, saying the snow and ice “are considered to be a major contributing factor.” The statement reminded drivers to slow down, increase space between themselves and other vehicles, and ensure their vehicle has proper tires for the season.