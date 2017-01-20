Community photographer Chandra Bodalia honored by City of Richmond

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie (left) Mr and Mrs Chandra Bodalia, and Kal Rangi



Community photographer Chandra Bodalia was honored by City of Richmond on January 17,2017. Mayor Malcolm Brodie honoured Chandra Bodalia The Photographer of century especially anything to do with South Indians at the city hall today. Kal Rangi introduced Chandra Bodalia to Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie for almost 15years ago. Since then almost all of the annual & other events have been covered by Chandra Bodalia.

Malcolm Brodie himself donated $1000 to Chandra’s cause along with $500 Minister John Yap