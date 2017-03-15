Carjacking ends in a fiery crash

The incident began around 7:15 pm yesterday, when a man jumped into a Black Top taxi stopped at West Hastings Street near Carrall Street, according to Police.

The suspect allegedly hit the driver several times and forced him out of the van before driving off.

The vehicle was soon spotted speeding through nearby Chinatown before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Clark Drive and Venables Street in East Vancouver.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation, but reopened in time for Wednesday morning’s rush hour traffic.

The suspect then jumped from the burning cab and allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle stopped at the light.

The driver of that vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from North Vancouver was not injured in the attack, but was extremely shaken up, said police.

Police say a 34-year-old Burnaby man in police custody and is facing potential charges for robbery. His identity has not yet been released.

At the scene a bystander managed to get a hold of the carjacking suspect, and pin him to the ground, holding him until police could arrive and arrest the suspect.

