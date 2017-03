Car fire closes the Massey Tunnel during Thursday morning commute.

A Car caught on fire in Massey tunnel during morning commute. Fire crews repsonded to the scene on Thursday morning, The tunnel was closed for traffic in both directions for a short period of time. The fire was reported to be in one of the north-bound lanes. No word yet on any injuries. South-bound traffic was re-opened around 7:30am. Heavy congestion and delays expected and DriveBC reccommended commuters take alternate routes.