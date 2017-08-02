Body found inside a burned vehicle near 24th Ave. in Surrey

As investigation on, road closed between 24th Avenue and 188th streets

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and RCMP are looking into the suspicious death of a person who was found inside a burned SUV in Surrey, BC.

Around midnight on Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a vehicle on fire at the 18700 block of 24th Avenue.

When they arrived, a body was found inside the SUV.

Officers say 24th and 25th Avenue between 184th St and 188th streets will be closed off for a “significant” amount of time as investigations continue.