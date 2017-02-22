Budget 2017: BC Liberal announce few good pre-election promises

1. MSP premium cut: Savings of up to $900 a year for families paying the maximum premium.
2. Education: $740 million over three years for K-12 schools.
3. PST proposed to be taken off business electricity bills.
4. Housing: First-time buyers exemption from transfer tax rises to $500,000.
5. Growth: A forecast of 2.1 per cent economic growth, slightly less than average of advisors.
6. Business tax cut: Small business corporate income tax drops from 2.5 to 2.0 per cent, becoming the second lowest in the country.
7. Disability assistance rate increase, of $50 a month for more than 100,000 people, worth $199 million.
8. Student loan interest cut down to prime rate.
9. Ministry of children and families receives $287 million — nearly half of which will help aboriginal children.
10. Dark clouds: Finance minister warns strong BC exports right now could be “a blip” depending on protectionism of U.S. President Donald Trump.