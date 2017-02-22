Budget 2017: BC Liberal announce few good pre-election promises

1. MSP premium cut: Savings of up to $900 a year for families paying the maximum premium.

2. Education: $740 million over three years for K-12 schools.

3. PST proposed to be taken off business electricity bills.

4. Housing: First-time buyers exemption from transfer tax rises to $500,000.

5. Growth: A forecast of 2.1 per cent economic growth, slightly less than average of advisors.

6. Business tax cut: Small business corporate income tax drops from 2.5 to 2.0 per cent, becoming the second lowest in the country.

7. Disability assistance rate increase, of $50 a month for more than 100,000 people, worth $199 million.

8. Student loan interest cut down to prime rate.

9. Ministry of children and families receives $287 million — nearly half of which will help aboriginal children.

10. Dark clouds: Finance minister warns strong BC exports right now could be “a blip” depending on protectionism of U.S. President Donald Trump.