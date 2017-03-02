Brenda Locke named BC Liberals’ candidate for Surrey-Green Timbers

Brenda Locke has been named the BC Liberals’ candidate in the riding for the upcoming provincial election.

A dozen years after a failed re-election attempt, Brenda Locke is once again a battling it out in Surrey-Green Timbers.

Locke served one term as MLA in Surrey-Green Timbers, defeating incumbent Sue Hammell in the 2001 B.C. election. But Hammell regained the seat for the NDP in the 2005 election and has been the MLA for the riding ever since.

Hammell (left), who has represented Surrey-Green Timbers in Victoria for 22 of the past 26 years, announced earlier this year she will not run in the May 9 provincial election.

“Surrey is my home and making it even better is my passion,” said Locke, who served as Minister of State for Mental Health and Addiction Service while she was in government. “Only Premier Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberal team have a plan to grow the economy and deliver jobs and opportunity for Surrey residents – and I’m running so that I can support that work.”

Locke is currently an executive director with the Registered Massage Therapists’ Association of British Columbia and also serves on the board of the Surrey Urban Mission.

She was elected as the Liberals were swept into power in May 2001 by winning 77 of 79 seats. Locke earned 49 per cent of the vote in Surrey-Green Timbers.

The Liberals were re-elected in May 2005, but Locke lost the seat to Hammell, who received 60 per cent of the vote.