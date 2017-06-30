BC elections 2017: Premier-designate John Horgan for new kind of leadership

The date has yet to be set for the swearing in of BC’s 36th premier.

The longevity and success of his term will depend on the strength of the agreement between NDP’S John Horgan and Green Party’s Andrew Weaver, who has pledged his caucus’s support to Horgan on matters of confidence.

It also rests on a razor-thin majority of 44 NDP and Green MLAs to the Liberals’ 43.