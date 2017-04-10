BC Election promises: NDP to freeze hydro rates if elected

Election promises:  BC NDP, John Horgan says he will freeze BC Hydro rates if the NDP is elected May 9.  Horgan made the pledge just after he promised to eliminate tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges. The NDP’s announcement comes barely a week after electricity rates jumped nine per cent.  BC Hydro announced in November that rates would climb another 16.5 per cent over the next four years. “Residents have no choice but to pay the increases in order to power and heat their homes” Horgan said.  He also said freezing rates and removing bridge tolls will make life more affordable for British Columbians. NDP hoping an election campaign focusing on affordability will move the party from the Opposition benches  to power after 16 years of Liberal rule.

