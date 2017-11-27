Armed standoff ends in an arrest in South Surrey

A 58-year-old male was arrested on Monday morning in 2200-block of 174 Street.

According to Surrey RCMP an overnight standoff with an armed manended peacefully Monday on morning in South Surrey area.,

On Sunday evening, police were called to the 2200-block of 174 Street on an unrelated matter, according to a news release issued Monday morning. At the scene, officers recognized a man as being wanted on warrants.

When officers approached the residence, the man refused to come out and police saw what was believed to be a handgun, the release notes.

At 7:35 a.m. Monday, the RCMP’s emergency response team entered the home and took a 58-year-old man into custody.

more news to come